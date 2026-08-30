Iceland will not join EU anytime soon
What's the story
In a historic referendum, Icelanders have voted against the resumption of European Union (EU) membership talks. The decision puts an end to a long-standing debate that began over a decade ago when previous negotiations were halted by a euroskeptic government. The proposal was rejected with 52.8% of voters opposing it and only 47.2% in favor, according to national broadcaster RUV.
Regional divide
Reykjavik was the only place with majority in favor
The capital city of Reykjavik was the only place in the island nation of 400,000 people where a majority supported the referendum.
The vote came amid US President Donald Trump's repeated threats to take over neighboring Greenland, which swayed some voters toward European solidarity.
Despite being a NATO member, supporters believed EU membership would provide more security from potential threats like those posed by Trump.
Post-vote sentiments
Hope outcome won't divide the nation, says PM
Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir, who supported the measure, expressed her hope that the outcome wouldn't divide the nation.
"I don't feel that there is bitterness," she told RUV before final results were announced.
"I know tempers run high for some people, but I have now spent time with a large group of people from all over the country and people are quite open to different outcomes."
Industry impact
Fishing industry led opposition to referendum
The influential fishing industry led the opposition to the referendum, fearing that the EU's common fisheries policy could allow foreign trawlers into its valuable waters.
Icelanders, descendants of Vikings who settled on this island nation centuries ago, have relied on the sea for their livelihood.
The bountiful catches of cod, haddock and capelin are central to its national identity.