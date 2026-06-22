Israel military uncovers Hezbollah's underground drone 'airbase' inside Lebanon mountain
What's the story
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has discovered a hidden underground drone "airbase" used by Hezbollah to launch unmanned aerial vehicles in southern Lebanon. The facility, located just kilometers from the Israeli border, was built with Iranian support over the past decade, Israeli military officials told The Times of Israel. The tunnel and surrounding terrain, which was demarcated as part of the southern Lebanon security zone buffer area, were unearthed during an operation by reservist commandos and paratroopers this month.
Facility features
Facility built to much higher standard than previous Hezbollah tunnels
The facility, which includes a drone factory and launch site, is buried beneath a hilltop village in Majdal Zoun. It was built to a "much higher standard" than previous Hezbollah tunnels discovered by the IDF, commanders said. The tunnel runs several hundred meters into the mountain and reaches depths of 29 meters under Majdal Zoun, including beneath a mosque.
Seized arsenal
IDF found around 50 Iranian-made UAVs inside
Inside the tunnel, wide enough for a standard vehicle to drive through, the IDF found around 50 Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) with warheads weighing around 30kg each. These drones are similar to those used in attacks on Israel, including a deadly strike on the Golani Brigade's training base in October 2024. Military expert Fabian Hinz identified the UAVs as the Qasef, an Iranian drone type used by the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen.
Strategic positioning
Strategic location of airbase
The drone factory was strategically located in Majdal Zoun, six kilometers from Israel and close to the coastline. On the mountain's southern flank, there were shafts from which Hezbollah would allegedly fire UAVs at Israel. "At the end of the tunnel, there are exits, four exits protected by blast doors on rails. They can be opened and allow launching of UAVs at Israel," an officer said. In addition to the UAVs, around eight tons of explosive material were found.
Operation outcome
Facility to be destroyed
According to the IDF, during the 2024 conflict with Hezbollah, the Israeli Air Force struck the location to shut it off. However, military officials stated that Hezbollah later sought to restore the facility. As Israeli forces pushed into southern Lebanon after the Iran conflict in early March, the military decided to push into Majdal Zoun on the ground in order to seize and demolish the site. The IDF was expected to destroy the facility after scanning the tunnels.