Israel military uncovers Hezbollah's underground drone 'airbase' inside Lebanon mountain 

Strategic positioning

Strategic location of airbase

The drone factory was strategically located in Majdal Zoun, six kilometers from Israel and close to the coastline. On the mountain's southern flank, there were shafts from which Hezbollah would allegedly fire UAVs at Israel. "At the end of the tunnel, there are exits, four exits protected by blast doors on rails. They can be opened and allow launching of UAVs at Israel," an officer said. In addition to the UAVs, around eight tons of explosive material were found.