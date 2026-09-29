IDF releases video of Hamas using child for weapon transfer
What's the story
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has released drone footage allegedly showing a Hamas member using a child to move weapons into a civilian home in central Gaza. The video, which was filmed by an Israeli drone and released by the IDF, shows a young boy struggling to carry a large rifle while being directed by what appears to be a militant. At one point, the child seems to buckle under the weight of the weapon.
Allegations made
Child used as human shield, says IDF
The IDF has claimed that the child was used as a human shield by Hamas to prevent Israeli forces from targeting the suspected militant and the transferred weapons.
"The terrorist exploited the child, using him as a human shield to transfer the weapons, in an attempt to prevent the IDF from striking and thwarting their transfer," said an IDF statement on Sunday.
Twitter Post
IDF shares video
❗️ CHILDREN IN GAZA EXPLOITED: Footage shows a terrorist using a child to transfer weapons into a civilian home in central Gaza, using him as a human shield to transfer the weapons, in an attempt to prevent the IDF from striking & thwarting their transfer.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 27, 2026
Upon identifying the… pic.twitter.com/0s8C4ErcVy
Humanitarian pause
IDF did not strike suspected militant after spotting child
The Israeli military said it did not strike the suspected militant after spotting the child.
The IDF has repeatedly accused Hamas of using civilian areas in Gaza for military operations, including placing weapons and command centers near schools and residential neighborhoods.
International law prohibits the use of civilians as shields during military activity.