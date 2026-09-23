Israel kills Hamas finance chief in Gaza
What's the story
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have reportedly killed Muhammad Abu Alwan, the head of Hamas's finance department, in a targeted operation in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. The Israeli Prime Minister's Office (PMO) confirmed the news through a joint statement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz. The statement praised the IDF and Israeli Security Agency for their "precise operation" against Hamas, without providing further details about the operation.
Report
2 others injured
One other person was also killed in the strikes that targeted the Hamas finance chief.
According to Reuters, medics said the two men, Osama Abu Khater and Alwan, were killed when an Israeli airstrike hit a vehicle in western Khan Younis, in the south of the enclave.
Two others were wounded, they added.
Ongoing campaign
Israeli leadership vows to continue operations against Hamas
The Israeli leadership has vowed to continue operations against Hamas's leadership and financial networks until the group is completely dismantled in Gaza.
"We will continue to hunt down Hamas commanders and operatives, target its sources of funding, and destroy its terrorist infrastructure," Netanyahu and Katz said.
They stressed that they would not allow Hamas to rebuild its strength, nor will they stop until Hamas no longer exists in Gaza.
Escalating tensions
Abu Alwan's death marks significant blow to Hamas
The elimination of Abu Alwan is the latest high-profile strike against Hamas's financial infrastructure.
Last month, Netanyahu had warned Hamas of intensified strikes if drone launches from Gaza did not cease immediately.
He said Israel would not return to the pre-October 7 state of affairs and would not allow any threats to its communities or compromise citizens' security.