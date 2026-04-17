Europe faces jet fuel crisis in 6 weeks: IEA

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned that Europe could face a severe shortage of jet fuel in as little as six weeks. The crisis is largely due to the ongoing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz , which has cut off a major supply route for Europe. According to IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol, "the largest energy crisis we have ever faced" is looming unless the situation changes soon.

Supply dependence Airlines may have to cancel flights Birol highlighted that around 75% of Europe's net jet fuel imports come from the Middle East. He warned that if the Strait remains blocked, European airlines may soon have to cancel flights due to insufficient fuel supplies. Some US airlines have already raised baggage fees to cope with rising costs.

Economic fallout Impact on customer bookings and costs The ongoing conflict in the Middle East and skyrocketing fuel prices are already impacting customer bookings for European airlines such as EasyJet. The airline has also incurred additional fuel costs of around £25 million ($34 million) in March alone. ACI Europe, which represents EU airports, warned that peak summer travel could be disrupted with "harsh economic impacts" on member states dependent on tourism.

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Geopolitical tensions Crisis originated from Trump's decision to engage militarily with Iran The crisis stems from President Donald Trump's decision to engage militarily with Iran on February 28. This move has led Iran to shut down most travel through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil trade. In retaliation, the US has initiated what it calls a "blockade" of Iranian ports in the same strait.

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