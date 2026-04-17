Europe faces jet fuel crisis in 6 weeks: IEA
What's the story
The International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned that Europe could face a severe shortage of jet fuel in as little as six weeks. The crisis is largely due to the ongoing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which has cut off a major supply route for Europe. According to IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol, "the largest energy crisis we have ever faced" is looming unless the situation changes soon.
Supply dependence
Airlines may have to cancel flights
Birol highlighted that around 75% of Europe's net jet fuel imports come from the Middle East. He warned that if the Strait remains blocked, European airlines may soon have to cancel flights due to insufficient fuel supplies. Some US airlines have already raised baggage fees to cope with rising costs.
Economic fallout
Impact on customer bookings and costs
The ongoing conflict in the Middle East and skyrocketing fuel prices are already impacting customer bookings for European airlines such as EasyJet. The airline has also incurred additional fuel costs of around £25 million ($34 million) in March alone. ACI Europe, which represents EU airports, warned that peak summer travel could be disrupted with "harsh economic impacts" on member states dependent on tourism.
Geopolitical tensions
Crisis originated from Trump's decision to engage militarily with Iran
The crisis stems from President Donald Trump's decision to engage militarily with Iran on February 28. This move has led Iran to shut down most travel through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil trade. In retaliation, the US has initiated what it calls a "blockade" of Iranian ports in the same strait.
Military buildup
US sending more troops to the region
In light of the escalating tensions, the US is reportedly sending around 10,000 more troops to the region. This includes 6,000 troops on the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier and about 4,200 with the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group. Despite failed peace talks between Iran and Pakistan last weekend, further negotiations are expected soon.