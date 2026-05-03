Will review Iran's peace plan: Trump amid war pause
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has said that he will review Iran's new 14-point peace proposal. However, he expressed skepticism over its acceptability, arguing that Tehran hasn't "paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years." "I will soon be reviewing the plan that Iran has just sent to us," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Potential escalation
Resuming strikes on Iran a possibility, Trump says
When asked about the possibility of resuming strikes on Iran, Trump said it was a possibility if Tehran "misbehaves." "If they misbehave, if they do something bad, but right now, we'll see. But it's a possibility that could happen, certainly," he said. He declined to elaborate on what actions could lead to such a decision. The United States and Israel's war against Iran has been on hold since April 8, following failed peace talks in Pakistan.
Peace proposal
Iran's peace proposal submitted to Pakistan
Iran's renewed 14-point peace proposal was submitted to Pakistan, which has been the conduit for talks in the conflict. The proposal seeks to end hostilities on all fronts and create a new control mechanism for the Strait of Hormuz. Earlier, Trump had rejected an Iranian negotiating proposal, stating he was "not satisfied" with it.
Military readiness
Iranian military officer says ready for US's next move
A senior Iranian military officer said the US actions and statements were aimed at "extricating themselves from the mess they have created." Mohammad Jafar Asadi said the armed forces were ready for any new adventures from the Americans. Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said it was up to the United States to choose between diplomacy and confrontation.