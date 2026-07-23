'If we don't sell oil, no one will': Iran warns 

"If our security is not ensured, no infrastructure will be safe, and the security of the strait is in the absence of American forces. We have repeatedly said that the situation of the strait will not return to pre-war conditions," he wrote.

The United States launched fresh strikes on Iran for the 12th consecutive night.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the attacks were designed to "further degrade Iran's ability to threaten civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting regional waters."