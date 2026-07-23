'If we don't sell oil, no one will': Iran warns
What's the story
Iran has threatened to disrupt regional energy supplies if its oil exports are blocked. "The equation of this war is clear: either all or none. In a region where we do not sell oil, no one will sell oil," Iranian Parliament Speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said. He added that the security of the Strait of Hormuz depends on the absence of US forces.
Escalating conflict
US military action against Iran
"If our security is not ensured, no infrastructure will be safe, and the security of the strait is in the absence of American forces. We have repeatedly said that the situation of the strait will not return to pre-war conditions," he wrote.
The United States launched fresh strikes on Iran for the 12th consecutive night.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the attacks were designed to "further degrade Iran's ability to threaten civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting regional waters."
Infrastructure threat
Trump threatens to destroy Iranian bridges, power plants
US President Donald Trump has threatened to destroy one bridge or power plant each time Iran attacks a ship in the Strait of Hormuz.
He wrote on Truth Social, "From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT."
Retaliatory stance
Iran warns of decisive response
Majid Mousavi, head of the Aerospace Force in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), warned that if the country's power stations are hit, Tehran would retaliate against countries that host US troops.
"If our bridges and power plants are attacked, the power outage of the allies and hosts of the child killers is certain," Mousavi said.