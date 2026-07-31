Indian-origin lawyer filed fraudulent asylum claims, US government says
What's the story
The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has accused Suraj Raj Singh, an Indian-origin immigration lawyer, of submitting fraudulent asylum claims. The DHS is seeking a civil penalty of $470,584 (approximately ₹4 crore) against Singh. He allegedly filed 118 fraudulent documents across 54 immigration cases. The allegations include using identical narratives and language in different clients' asylum applications, indicating they were copied and reused.
Official statement
Allegations put American immigration system at risk: DHS
DHS General Counsel James Percival stressed the severity of the allegations, saying, "Fraudulent asylum claims put the safety of the American public at risk, weaken the immigration system, and delay the removal of dangerous criminal illegal aliens."
He added that if immigration attorneys commit fraud for their clients, they will be fined.
The proceedings against Singh are still ongoing, and no final ruling has been issued yet.
Legal implications
Consequences for applicants if asylum applications found fraudulent
If immigration courts find that the asylum applications contained intentionally false information, applicants could face severe consequences.
Under US immigration law, a frivolous asylum application can lead to a lifetime bar on future US immigration benefits.
Applicants may also lose their work authorization and face expedited removal proceedings.
This case is part of a wider Trump administration campaign to tighten enforcement against immigration document fraud.
Past cases
2nd such action in less than 2 months
This is the second major action against an Indian-origin immigration attorney in less than two months.
In June 2026, another Indian-origin immigration lawyer, Vinod Doddamani, was proposed a civil penalty of over $255,000 for filing nearly identical asylum claims for multiple clients.
The higher penalty sought against Singh reflects the larger number of cases allegedly linked to his practice.