Imran Khan assassinated? Unverified reports claim Asim Munir killed him

Unverified reports have surfaced suggesting that former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan may have been killed inside Adiala jail in Rawalpindi . The unverified reports have been widely circulated on social media platforms, including a tweet from an account claiming to be the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Baluchistan. The tweet stated that Khan had been "killed by Asim Munir and his ISI administration." However, no official confirmation or evidence has been provided to substantiate these claims.

Imprisonment details Khan's imprisonment and alleged assault on his sisters Khan, who heads the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, has been imprisoned since August 2023. But for the past few months, Islamabad has imposed a ban on his visits, with Khan's sisters alleging that they have not been allowed to meet their brother in over three weeks. The three sisters, Noreen Khan, Aleema Khan, and Uzma Khan, claimed they were assaulted by police while trying to meet their brother at Adiala jail this week.

Reports are now surfacing from inside the prisons of PUnjabi Pakistan that Imran Khan, who was being held in custody, has been killed by Asim Munir and his ISI administration according to several news outlets. If this information is confirmed to be true, it marks the absolute end… — Ministry of Foreign Affairs Baluchistan (@BaluchistanMFA) November 26, 2025

Meeting attempts Sisters write to Punjab chief In a letter to the Punjab police chief, Khan's sisters said they were assaulted without provocation. "We peacefully protested over concerns for his health condition. We neither blocked roads nor obstructed public movement....Yet, without warning or provocation, the streetlights were abruptly switched off...What followed was a brutal and orchestrated assault by Punjab police personnel," Noreen said. "At the age of 71, I was seized by my hair, thrown violently to the ground, and dragged across the road," she added.