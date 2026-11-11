Jailed ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan briefly taken to hospital
What's the story
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was briefly taken to hospital for medical treatment before being returned to prison, news agency Reuters reported. Khan, the chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, has been incarcerated for over three years. Khan had an eye check-up at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), one of the officials said on Wednesday. "He had some blood pressure issues...and was given required treatment last night. He has been shifted back to his,,,cell," they said.
Health concerns
Khan's hospitalization follows Qureshi's health scare
The hospitalization of Khan comes a day after his close aide and former foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, collapsed in jail.
According to a prison official, Qureshi suffered a dizzy spell while walking inside his barrack at Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail on Monday.
He injured his knee and arm in the fall and was later admitted to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology for treatment.
Legacy
Khan was taken to hospital last in August
It is the first known instance of Khan being taken to hospital for treatment since August, when Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered Khan to be moved to hospital, following complaints about his poor health.
Khan was examined at the state-run PIMS, rather than the private Shifa International Hospital mentioned by the court, due to a "security situation created by PTI workers" along the planned route, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said then.
Family
Lawyer said he had 15% vision left in right eye
His family, party members and supporters worldwide have frequently expressed concerns about his health and prison conditions.
His lawyers said he was suffering from various health conditions, including poor eyesight, and has been unable to access specialist medical care.
In February, Khan's lawyer said he had 15% vision left in his right eye after prison authorities failed to take action, an allegation the government disputed.