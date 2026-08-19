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Home / News / World News / Imran Khan meets wife, sister after 9 months 
Imran Khan meets wife, sister after 9 months 
The meeting lasted for about 15 minutes

Imran Khan meets wife, sister after 9 months 

By Chanshimla Varah
Aug 19, 2026
01:20 pm
What's the story

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's sister, Noreen Niazi, met him at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail on Tuesday, their first meeting in around nine months. The meeting came after the Supreme Court ordered weekly meetings between Khan and his family. The meeting lasted for about 15 minutes during which Niazi briefed Khan about the court order and asked about his health. Noreen confirmed the meeting but did not speak to the media, in line with an assurance given to the court.

Court directive

SC orders Khan's transfer to hospital for treatment

The Supreme Court also ordered Khan's transfer to Islamabad's Shifa International Hospital for treatment within two days.

The court also directed a medical board, including Khan's sister Dr. Uzma Khan and personal physician Dr. Faisal Sultan, to oversee his treatment.

He should also be allowed to talk to his sons living abroad. The next hearing is scheduled for September 16, and Khan is expected to remain hospitalized until then.

Family visit

Niazi meets Khan, followed by visit from Bushra Bibi

Niazi's meeting with Khan was followed by a visit from his wife, Bushra Bibi. Their meeting lasted around 30-35 minutes.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Khan's other sister Aleema expressed happiness over the Supreme Court's order.

"Words cannot describe how happy I am about the meeting. I cannot even imagine where I would have got sweets from," she said.

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Health concerns

Concerns over Khan's health

Concerns over Khan's health have grown in recent months.

A medical report submitted to the Supreme Court said he had experienced fluctuating blood pressure, palpitations, headaches, restlessness, and significant anxiety.

During Tuesday's hearing, the court questioned Pakistan's advocate general about discrepancies in the report.

The court noted that Khan's "pulse and heart condition were not normal" and his vital organs "had started being affected."

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Incarceration

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi's imprisonment

Khan and Bibi are currently imprisoned at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. They were sentenced to 17 years in prison in December 2025 for allegedly keeping a Bulgari jewelry set gifted by the Saudi crown prince.

Khan has been incarcerated since August 2023 after being convicted in the £190 million corruption case.

He also faces trials under Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Act for protests on May 9, 2023.

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