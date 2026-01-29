Imran Khan's health in 'grave danger' after eye blockage diagnosis

Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan is facing severe eye damage after being diagnosed with Central Retinal Vein Occlusion (CRVO) in his right eye, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party leaders said. This condition can lead to permanent eyesight damage if not treated properly and promptly. Khan has been mostly confined in solitary confinement, according to his lawyers and party officials, who claim they have been denied access to him for the previous three months.

Party 'An extremely sensitive and serious medical condition' "According to medical experts who reportedly checked him in jail, this is an extremely sensitive and serious medical condition, which, if not treated promptly and properly, carries a high risk of permanent damage to his eyesight," his party PTI said. Khan's vision is already reportedly blurred as a result of the condition. The party said that prison officials had refused to let his personal doctor check him for months, which they deemed "reckless" and placing Khan's health in "grave danger."

Treatment denial PTI accuses jail authorities of denying Khan's treatment The PTI has accused jail authorities of insisting on conducting treatment inside the prison, despite doctors' advice for an operation and specialized medical facilities outside. The party said Khan last saw his personal doctor in October 2024 and since then has been denied access to him. PTI chairman Gohar Khan has filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking permission to meet Khan. He said Tuesdays are reserved for meetings with Khan but such meetings have been denied.

Advertisement

Legal petition Presently, we don't know anything about his condition: Sister Following concerns about his illness late last year, Khan was allowed to meet briefly with his sisters in early December, who reported that his health was fine. "Presently, we don't know anything about the condition of his eye as we are not allowed to meet him," said his sister Uzma Khanum on Wednesday. The PTI has demanded an immediate meeting with Khan. They also called for him to be treated at Shaukat Khanum Hospital or any other reputable institution.

Advertisement