Imran Khan may not be alive, claims Pakistani journalist
What's the story
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's health has been a matter of concern since he was jailed in August 2023. The uncertainty over his well-being has intensified after Pakistani journalist Wajahat Saeed Khan claimed that three senior officers within Pakistan's General Headquarters "told him that Imran Khan is no longer with us." However, he pointed out that the sources in question were unable to independently verify the material and had only learned about it through informal channels.
Political backdrop
'This is serious'
In a video posted on YouTube by the Emmy-nominated journalist on August 10, he said, "Three senior GHQ-based officers have expressed this in different ways that Imran Khan is no longer with us, and that is the reason why the Pakistan Army and the Army Chief are keeping him away from the rest of the country... This is serious....They haven't seen anything with their own eyes, but they have heard things with their ears."
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IMRAN KHAN COULD BE DEAD.— Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) August 11, 2026
Senior Pakistani 🇵🇰 journalist Wajahat S Khan says at least three military officers have told him the jailed PM may not be alive.
Which is why there has been no public appearance for long.
Did they kill him in captivity? pic.twitter.com/4sv2a6UgXT
Health speculation
Over 2 million people ready to protest: PTI
Khan, who is serving a 14-year sentence in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, has been denied access to his family and lawyers. This has led to fears about his health and well-being.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, which Khan leads, said over two million people are ready to protest if access to him continues to be denied.
PTI leader Sohail Afridi warned that "the anger among Pakistan's youth could become impossible to contain."
Planned protests
PTI announces 'long march' to Islamabad
The PTI has announced a "long march" to Islamabad on September 27.
This comes as Khan's family and party colleagues continue to be denied access to him.
The situation has also caught international attention, with a bipartisan group of 13 US lawmakers writing to Secretary of State Marco Rubio about Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi's detention conditions.
The letter from US lawmakers referred to a UN Special Rapporteur's concerns about Khan's prolonged solitary confinement and health issues.