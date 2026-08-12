Imran Khan may not be alive, claims Pakistani journalist

Khan, who is serving a 14-year sentence in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, has been denied access to his family and lawyers. This has led to fears about his health and well-being.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, which Khan leads, said over two million people are ready to protest if access to him continues to be denied.

PTI leader Sohail Afridi warned that "the anger among Pakistan's youth could become impossible to contain."