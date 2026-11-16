Independent Australian MP Helen Haines discharged after losing both legs
Independent Australian MP Helen Haines has been released from the hospital after spending four weeks recovering from an alleged attack outside her office in Wangaratta, Victoria.
The October 19 incident led to her losing both of her legs, but Haines had been discharged from The Alfred hospital as of November 16.
Man charged over Indi MP attack
A 43-year-old man has been charged over the attack, but the incident continues to be investigated.
Haines, who represents Indi, was in critical but stable condition at first.