Independent MP Helen Haines loses leg, Brendan Nugent arrested
World
Independent MP Helen Haines is in critical but stable condition after a shocking attack outside her Wangaratta office on October 19, 2026. She lost one leg and is undergoing surgery to save the other.
Police arrested Brendan Nugent, who allegedly hit her twice with his car.
Brendan Nugent allegedly hit Haines twice
Eyewitnesses say Nugent made a U-turn to strike Haines, then reversed to hit her again.
Local barber Ricky Jefferies bravely held him until police arrived, even as Nugent tossed away a knife.
Leaders like Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke praised Jefferies's courage and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese highlighted Haines's dedication, calling for better protection of public officials as the community rallies around her recovery.