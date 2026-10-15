India and US near finalizing major trade agreement, Gor says
World
India and the US are just about done ironing out a major trade agreement, with most of the tough issues sorted.
US Ambassador Sergio Gor shared the update as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio gears up for his visit to India.
Talks have been going on for the past 18 months, mainly focusing on tariffs and trade barriers.
Minor details still being worked out
While the main framework is set, a few smaller details are still being worked out because of how many different industries are involved.
Gor sounded optimistic, saying, "We're very close to landing it."
If sealed soon, this deal could mark a big step forward in economic ties between both countries.