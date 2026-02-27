Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict: What India has said in past

The recent escalation of border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan has left a ceasefire brokered by Qatar and Turkey in tatters. The conflict began with Afghan cross-border attacks on Pakistan, which Afghanistan said was in "retaliation" to deadly Pakistani airstrikes over the weekend. Islamabad claims to have killed over 130 Taliban operatives while Kabul reports no casualties from strikes in Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia.

Historical stance India previously slammed Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism Despite the lack of an official reaction to the recent flare-up, India has previously supported Afghanistan's sovereignty in its conflict with Pakistan. In October 2025, during Taliban foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's visit to India, New Delhi had slammed Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism and blaming its neighbors. "Three things are clear...Pakistan hosts terrorist organizations and sponsors terrorist activities," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said then.

Civilian impact India condemned Pakistan's airstrikes on Afghan territory India has also condemned the deaths of Afghan civilians in the conflict. In February 2022, after Kabul alleged that Islamabad targeted civilian areas, Jaiswal had said, "India strongly condemns Pakistan's airstrikes on Afghan territory that have resulted in civilian casualties." The recent escalation comes amid Afghanistan's retaliatory attacks on Pakistan and Islamabad's targeting of the Afghan military.

Escalating tensions Pakistan defense minister declares 'open war' Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif declared an "open war" between the two nations. He accused Afghanistan of exporting terrorism after Pakistan's military operation killed at least 70 militants, according to Islamabad. Afghanistan alleged that these strikes hit civilian areas.

