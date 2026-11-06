India-born Nithya Raman becomes Los Angeles mayor
What's the story
Nithya Raman, a Democratic Socialists of America-backed candidate, has made history by defeating incumbent Mayor Karen Bass in the Los Angeles mayoral race. This victory is particularly significant as it marks a generational shift in the city's leadership. Notably, Bass is the first LA mayor to lose a reelection bid in two decades. The defeat comes amid criticism over her handling of crises such as the Palisades Fire and homelessness issues.
Campaign priorities
Raman's campaign focused on public safety and homelessness
Raman was born in Kerala to a Tamil family. Her campaign was centered around public safety and homelessness, two issues she believes Bass failed to address.
She has promised to fire the police chief for being too lenient with federal immigration authorities.
On homelessness, Raman criticized Bass's efforts as ineffective and proposed expanding medical teams to build trust with those living in encampments.
Establishment backing
Limited support from the Democratic establishment
Although she won, Raman had limited support from the Democratic establishment. Bass was backed by prominent figures like Governor Gavin Newsom and former Vice President Kamala Harris, along with nearly every member of the City Council.
However, Raman did have endorsements from advocacy groups such as Our Revolution and the Sierra Club.
Raman's campaign also featured a high-profile meeting with former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, signaling her efforts to expand her network as she prepares to lead Los Angeles.
Future plans
A new direction for Los Angeles
Raman has ambitious plans for Los Angeles, including improving basic services and reducing homelessness by half by 2028.
She hopes to achieve this by providing more housing and expanding medical teams.
Her victory is seen as a sign of changing voter priorities in Los Angeles, with many wanting new approaches to long-standing issues under Bass's leadership.