India, Canada forge security work plan to combat transnational crime

India and Canada have agreed to a shared work plan for cooperation on national security and law enforcement issues. The decision was made during a meeting between National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and his Canadian counterpart Nathalie Drouin in Ottawa. This move is part of efforts to normalize relations after a diplomatic row over the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in 2023.

Cooperation details Work plan formalizes cooperation on cybersecurity policy The work plan includes appointing security and law-enforcement liaison officers to streamline communication and share information on issues such as drug trafficking and transnational organized crime. It also formalizes cooperation on cybersecurity policy and information-sharing. The agreement comes as preparations are underway for Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's possible visit to India early next month.

Tension history Diplomatic row over Nijjar's killing The India-Canada relations had soured after former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of Indian involvement in Nijjar's killing, which India dismissed as "absurd." In October 2024, a diplomatic tit-for-tat followed, with both sides expelling an equal number of diplomats. However, Carney's election as PM has helped start the process of resetting relations between the two countries.

