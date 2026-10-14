India condemns Saudi Arabia attacks on civilians, Indian flights disrupted
India has strongly condemned the recent attacks on civilian sites in Saudi Arabia, calling them "totally unacceptable" and urging an immediate stop.
The violence has disrupted flights for Indian airlines in major cities like Riyadh and Jeddah.
Sadly, 12 people, one of whom later died, were hurt in the October 10 attack. Last rites for the deceased were held with help from the Indian Embassy.
Indian Embassy aiding injured Indians
The Indian Embassy is actively supporting those affected. Of the 12 injured, three have been discharged, but eight are still in hospital, with four in critical care.
Embassy officials are keeping close contact with patients and their families to make sure everyone gets updates and assistance.
The MEA says it's committed to looking out for Indians abroad as this situation unfolds.