India tears into Pakistan at UNGA, calls out cross-border terrorism
What's the story
India has strongly criticized Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The Indian delegation, First Secretary Petal Gahlot, slammed Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism and accused it of deceit and duplicity. "At the heart of the issue is the long-standing practice of cross-border terrorism by Pakistan," Gahlot said during her speech.
Terrorism allegations
Gahlot questions Pakistan's stand on terrorism
Gahlot also referred to Osama bin Laden's presence near the Pakistani Army's premier academy, questioning Islamabad's criticism of India.
"This afternoon, the General Assembly heard some bizarre remarks from the representative of Pakistan," she said.
She further accused Sharif's government of being a puppet regime controlled by the army and slammed its record on democratic rights and treatment of minorities.
Territorial dispute
India responds to Kashmir claims
The Indian diplomat also reiterated India's position on Jammu and Kashmir, which Sharif had raised in his address.
Gahlot emphasized that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, calling attention to Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir instead.
"References were made to the Indian Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. This is an integral and inalienable part of my country," she said.
Warning issued
'Terrorism by Pakistan will have consequences'
Gahlot warned that India's right to defend itself against terrorism will be exercised and continued. She said, "Terrorism by Pakistan will have consequences."
The Indian delegation also highlighted its resolve in dealing with terrorism and asserted its right to respond to cross-border threats.
Gahlot expressed confidence that the UNGA would see through Pakistan's duplicity on these issues.