Pakistan 'destroyed' IWT spirit long ago: India's US envoy
What's the story
India's Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Kwatra, has defended New Delhi's decision to keep the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in abeyance. He argued that Pakistan had already "destroyed" the spirit of the agreement long before India's decision. In an opinion piece in Newsweek, Kwatra said Pakistan spent decades eroding goodwill and friendship, which were the foundation of the treaty.
Treaty erosion
Kwatra slams Pakistan for threatening war over water issues
Kwatra said Pakistan's actions over the past five decades have weakened the very foundation of the IWT.
He accused Islamabad of blocking India's rights under the pact and supporting cross-border terrorism.
The ambassador also referred to a recent conference in Islamabad protesting India's decision, where a former foreign minister threatened war against India.
"At that gathering, a former foreign minister threatened war against India if Pakistan's demands on the Indus River system go unmet," he wrote.
Historical context
Understanding Indus Waters Treaty
The 1960 IWT divided the six rivers of the Indus basin between India and Pakistan.
India controls the eastern rivers Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej, while Pakistan controls the western rivers Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab.
The treaty gave Pakistan access to nearly 80% of basin waters while limiting India's share to around 20%.
Despite this imbalance, New Delhi honored the agreement.
Trust erosion
Kwatra dismisses claims of India being 'water aggressor'
Kwatra alleged that Pakistan repeatedly blocked India's efforts to modernize or renegotiate the treaty. This behavior gradually eroded India's faith in exercising its rights under the agreement.
He also dismissed Pakistan's claims of India being a "water aggressor," attributing its water shortages to poor domestic management instead.
Only about 40% of the water received by Pakistan reaches farms, with significant losses in transit and unused flow into the sea.
Dialogue criticism
Kwatra urges Pakistan to improve domestic water management
Responding to calls for renewed dialogue between India and Pakistan, Kwatra said past efforts had failed to resolve core issues.
He quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement: "Terror and talks cannot go together... Terror and trade cannot go together... Water and blood cannot flow together."
The envoy also urged Pakistan to improve domestic water management instead of blaming India for its failures.