Pakistan 'destroyed' IWT spirit long ago: India's US envoy

Kwatra said Pakistan's actions over the past five decades have weakened the very foundation of the IWT.

He accused Islamabad of blocking India's rights under the pact and supporting cross-border terrorism.

The ambassador also referred to a recent conference in Islamabad protesting India's decision, where a former foreign minister threatened war against India.

"At that gathering, a former foreign minister threatened war against India if Pakistan's demands on the Indus River system go unmet," he wrote.