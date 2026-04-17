UK, France invite India to join Hormuz security mission: MEA

The United Kingdom and France have invited India to join a joint effort to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday. The move comes as part of global efforts to keep one of the world's most important energy corridors open. The MEA said New Delhi was invited to be part of a plan aimed at ensuring uninterrupted navigation through this strategic waterway.

Strategic importance Invitation to India underscores global energy route concerns The Strait of Hormuz is a vital global energy corridor, carrying nearly one-fifth of the world's oil shipments. The invitation to India highlights growing international concerns over regional stability and the need to protect shipping lanes. The development comes amid a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, which took effect at midnight local time (2100 GMT Thursday).

Hostilities pause Tensions persist despite ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon The ceasefire comes after weeks of cross-border escalation involving the Iran-aligned Hezbollah. However, tensions remain as Lebanon's army reported "several Israeli acts of aggression" violating the ceasefire. Israeli emergency services confirmed casualties just before the agreement took effect, as fresh exchanges of fire were reported in northern Israel. Netanyahu called the ceasefire an opportunity for diplomacy and a potential "historic peace agreement" with Lebanon, emphasizing the need to disarm Hezbollah for a lasting resolution.

Advertisement

Diplomatic engagement US President Trump optimistic about Israel-Lebanon ceasefire US President Donald Trump expressed cautious optimism over the ceasefire, urging restraint during the temporary halt in fighting. He described it as a potential "GREAT moment" for Hezbollah if they act positively. Trump also indicated diplomatic engagement ahead by saying he would invite Israeli and Lebanese leaders to the White House.

Advertisement