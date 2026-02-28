Advisory issued for Indians in Israel amid Iran-Israel tensions
What's the story
The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv has issued an advisory for its citizens in Israel to exercise "utmost caution" amid rising tensions after Israeli strikes on Iran. The embassy urged Indians to strictly follow safety guidelines from Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command. They are also advised to regularly check updated instructions on the official Home Front Command website.
Safety measures
Know nearest protected spaces at your residence or workplace
The advisory further asked Indian nationals to stay close to designated shelters and know the nearest protected spaces at their residence or workplace. "All non-essential travel within Israel has been strongly discouraged until further notice," it said. The embassy also advised citizens to keep a close eye on local news, official announcements, and emergency alerts as the security situation evolves.
Conflict escalation
Explosions reported in Tehran after Israeli strikes
The advisory comes after explosions were reported in Tehran, Iran's capital, where Israel launched a preemptive strike. This marks a major military escalation in the Middle East. The strikes were reportedly carried out with US involvement and targeted locations near offices linked to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. However, Reuters reported that Khamenei was not present in Tehran during the strikes and has since been moved to a secure location.
Ongoing communication
Embassy in close contact with local authorities
The Indian Embassy is in close contact with local authorities and will continue to provide updates as necessary. In case of an emergency, Indian nationals can reach out to the embassy's 24x7 helpline at +972-54-7520711 or email cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in. The situation remains tense with fears of a wider conflict looming large.