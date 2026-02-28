Advisory issued for Indians in Israel amid Iran-Israel tensions

The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv has issued an advisory for its citizens in Israel to exercise "utmost caution" amid rising tensions after Israeli strikes on Iran . The embassy urged Indians to strictly follow safety guidelines from Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command. They are also advised to regularly check updated instructions on the official Home Front Command website.

Safety measures Know nearest protected spaces at your residence or workplace The advisory further asked Indian nationals to stay close to designated shelters and know the nearest protected spaces at their residence or workplace. "All non-essential travel within Israel has been strongly discouraged until further notice," it said. The embassy also advised citizens to keep a close eye on local news, official announcements, and emergency alerts as the security situation evolves.

Conflict escalation Explosions reported in Tehran after Israeli strikes The advisory comes after explosions were reported in Tehran, Iran's capital, where Israel launched a preemptive strike. This marks a major military escalation in the Middle East. The strikes were reportedly carried out with US involvement and targeted locations near offices linked to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. However, Reuters reported that Khamenei was not present in Tehran during the strikes and has since been moved to a secure location.

