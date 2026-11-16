India joins US-led San Francisco Declaration under Pax Silica initiative
India just joined the San Francisco Declaration, a U.S.-led pact focused on keeping AI and other crucial tech safe as global competition with China heats up.
This is part of the Pax Silica initiative, which brings countries together to secure things like semiconductors, minerals, energy, and advanced manufacturing.
South Korea Qatar UAE joined pact
South Korea, Qatar, and the UAE have also signed on recently, while Germany and Sweden are expected to join soon.
The group's growing fast, showing that more countries want to work together to keep their tech supply chains strong and secure.
Quad pledges $85 million+, US $10 million recycling
This move builds on ongoing teamwork between India and the US (plus Japan and Australia through the Quad).
The Quad has pledged over $85 million for better AI infrastructure in the Indo-Pacific region.
There's also $10 million from the US for recycling critical minerals with India and ASEAN, highlighting how these partnerships are all about future-proofing technology.