India maintains bipartisan US ties after Democrats win both chambers
India is cautious about the recent US midterm elections, where Democrats won both the House and the Senate.
The Ministry of External Affairs made it clear that this political shift won't change India's approach to its partnership with the US.
As spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal put it, "India and the United States's relationship enjoys bipartisan support," so strong ties are here to stay.
India plans bipartisan engagement with US
India plans to keep building its strategic partnership with America, no matter which party is in charge.
Even though past years saw some disagreements, like over trade and immigration, India is focused on working with both Democrats and Republicans to push shared interests forward.
The message: political changes in Washington won't shake up these important connections.