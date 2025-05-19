India, Maldives sign 13 MoUs to boost ferry services
What's the story
India and the Maldives have signed 13 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to improve ferry services in the island nation.
The agreements were signed on Sunday under the High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) Phase III, with an Indian grant assistance of MVR 100 million (approximately ₹55.28 crore).
The signing ceremony was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Male.
Signing ceremony
MoUs signed by Maldivian and Indian officials
The MoUs were signed by Abdulla Khaleel, the Maldivian Minister of Foreign Affairs, and G Balasubramanian, India's High Commissioner to the Maldives.
Mohamed Ameen, Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation, also signed on behalf of the implementing agency.
The projects under these agreements are aimed at improving ferry services in the Maldives while enhancing connectivity and uplifting community livelihoods.
Twitter Post
Indian High Commission's post on X
Forging ties with Community Devt🤝— India in Maldives (@HCIMaldives) May 18, 2025
On 18May, 🇮🇳🇲🇻 signed 13 MoUs for enhancing ferry services in Maldives with MVR 100 mn grant under HICDP III. 🇮🇳 is happy to partner with GoM in enhancing maritime connectivity, a lifeline for the people of 🇲🇻 @MEAIndia @MoFAmv @MoTCAmv https://t.co/fo8JuR5yV0 pic.twitter.com/7jSA6Mdb6B
Project impact
India-Maldives partnership focuses on community development
Khaleel highlighted that India's assistance has always been meaningful and purposeful, reflecting the enduring bond between both countries.
He said these projects are more than just infrastructural developments—they're lifelines to communities designed to address local needs and bring lasting socio-economic benefits.
Ameen spoke about the rapid progress in establishing a nationwide high-speed ferry network connecting 81 islands across nine atolls.
The project initially scheduled for completion in 2027 is now expected to be finalized by the end of this year.