India, Uzbekistan elevate bilateral ties to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
What's the story
India and Uzbekistan have decided to upgrade their bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The decision was taken during talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev today. The talks focused on enhancing cooperation in various sectors such as trade, investment, infrastructure, critical minerals, mining, defense and security among others.
Trade goals
$5 billion in annual bilateral trade by 2030
The two countries have also set a target of achieving $5 billion in annual bilateral trade by 2030.
Currently, the bilateral trade volume between India and Uzbekistan stands at over $1 billion.
The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will reflect the growing depth and expanding scope of cooperation between the two nations across various sectors including agriculture, pharmaceuticals, health, information technology, among others.
Agreement highlights
Agreements in areas of mining, culture, and education exchanged
During the talks, PM Modi and President Mirziyoyev witnessed the exchange of several agreements in a range of areas such as mining, culture, education, tourism and Ayurveda.
A Letter of Intent to restore and preserve Buddhist sites Fayaz Tepa and Kara Tepa in Uzbekistan was also agreed upon.
The visit is part of India's efforts to strengthen ties with Uzbekistan across various sectors including clean energy.
Nuclear cooperation
India looking to procure uranium from Uzbekistan
India is also looking to procure uranium from Uzbekistan for civilian nuclear energy production.
"We are celebrating the 15th anniversary of our strategic partnership. I am delighted that, on this special occasion, we are elevating our ties to the level of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," PM Modi said during the bilateral talks.
He added that they would move forward by setting concrete goals within this framework.
Strategic initiatives
PM Modi announces establishment of coordination council
Modi also announced a Coordination Council at the level of foreign ministers to guide all aspects of their cooperation through close coordination.
He said both sides will elevate their existing joint commission from the level of secretaries to that of ministerial level.
"Both sides will jointly organize a business summit featuring business leaders from both nations," he added.