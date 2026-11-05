India Philippines near $800 million BrahMos deal over South China Sea
World
India and the Philippines are about to seal a major deal for BrahMos missiles, worth up to $800 million.
If finalized, the Philippines will get around 60 missiles across five systems, part of its push to boost defense as tensions rise in the South China Sea.
This comes after its earlier missile contract in 2022.
India's defense exports hit ₹38,424cr
This isn't just a one-off: India is stepping up as a global defense supplier, with recent missile deals involving Indonesia and Vietnam too.
The country's defense exports hit ₹38,424 crore ($4.11 billion) in the financial year ended March, and talks are ongoing with countries like the UAE and Thailand, showing how these partnerships are gaining real momentum.