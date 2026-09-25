India referenced in at least 11 UNGA speeches before statement
Before India even gave its official statement at the U.N. General Assembly, the country was already a hot topic, mentioned in at least 11 different speeches.
Leaders talked about everything from climate change to reforming the U.N. Security Council, with Portugal's prime minister pushing for India to get a permanent seat and calling for a council that better represents today's world.
UNGA leaders cite India's global role
Between September 22 and 24, world leaders like Ukraine's president Zelenskyy mentioned India in the context of Russia's war.
Nepal's prime minister highlighted teamwork between India, Nepal, and China for Himalayan climate action, while others pointed to India's growing influence in trade talks and broader international discussions.
All these shoutouts show how central India has become to global conversations this year at the U.N. General Assembly.