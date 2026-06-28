'Baseless': India rejects Pakistan's allegations of involvement in Karachi attack

Casualties reported

Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a TTP faction, claims responsibility

Pakistani security forces killed six militants in the attack and captured one injured attacker alive. Four paramilitary personnel were also killed during the assault. The attack was claimed by Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a faction of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). This incident is Karachi's first major terrorist attack since October 2024, when two Chinese engineers were killed in a suicide bombing near Karachi airport.