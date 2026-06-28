'Baseless': India rejects Pakistan's allegations of involvement in Karachi attack
What's the story
India has categorically rejected Pakistan's allegations linking it to a recent attack on a Sindh Rangers compound in Karachi. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called the accusations "baseless" and urged Islamabad to focus on dismantling terrorist networks operating within its territory. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have seen Pakistani reports making baseless allegations against India regarding the recent incident in Karachi. We categorically reject them."
Incident overview
Attack on Rangers's headquarters in Karachi
The incident in question occurred on Saturday evening when heavily armed militants attacked the Sindh Rangers' Bhittai Wing headquarters in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi. The attackers rammed a vehicle through the main gate, entered the premises, and hurled grenades, triggering multiple explosions. A fierce gun battle ensued between Rangers personnel and the militants. Special Security Unit commandos and Anti-Terrorist Force joined in an operation that lasted around 90 minutes.
Casualties reported
Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a TTP faction, claims responsibility
Pakistani security forces killed six militants in the attack and captured one injured attacker alive. Four paramilitary personnel were also killed during the assault. The attack was claimed by Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a faction of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). This incident is Karachi's first major terrorist attack since October 2024, when two Chinese engineers were killed in a suicide bombing near Karachi airport.
Aftermath actions
Pakistan facing rising security concerns
After the recent attack, authorities cordoned off the area and launched a security operation. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah ordered senior police officials to submit a detailed report on the incident. Emergency response teams were also deployed at the site. The Karachi attack comes amid rising security concerns in Pakistan and renewed tensions with Afghanistan over cross-border terrorism issues involving TTP militants operating from Afghan territory.