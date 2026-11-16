India remains top source of US international students despite decline
India holds onto its spot as the top country sending students to the US for the third year straight, with 339,435 Indian students enrolled in 2025-26.
But that's actually a 6.5% drop from 2024-25 (from 363,019 in 2024-25 to 339,435 in 2025-26).
China is next on the list with 254,458 students, also down a bit.
Together, Indian and Chinese students make up more than half of all international students at US higher education institutions.
Indian graduate enrollments fall 34.4%
The main reason for fewer Indian students? A sharp 34.4% fall in graduate enrollments, even though more are joining Optional Practical Training (OPT) programs.
Visa hassles and travel rules haven't helped either. Still, most US colleges (81%) say bringing in international students is a big priority.
Experts urge India boost universities
Indian students contributed a massive $14.263 billion to the US economy last year.
But experts back home are urging India to boost its own universities so some of that money, and talent, stays closer to home.