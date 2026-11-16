India remains top source of US international students despite decline

India holds onto its spot as the top country sending students to the US for the third year straight, with 339,435 Indian students enrolled in 2025-26.

But that's actually a 6.5% drop from 2024-25 (from 363,019 in 2024-25 to 339,435 in 2025-26).

China is next on the list with 254,458 students, also down a bit.

Together, Indian and Chinese students make up more than half of all international students at US higher education institutions.