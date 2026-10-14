India, Russia hold 7th security talks on Pakistan and Afghanistan
World
India and Russia just wrapped up their seventh round of talks in New Delhi, focusing on security issues tied to Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Top officials from both sides, India's Deputy National Security Adviser Pavan Kapoor and Russia's Deputy Secretary of the Security Council Aleksandr Venediktov, led the meeting, aiming to boost cooperation and keep their partnership strong.
India's External Affairs ministry hails talks
Both countries want to tackle regional challenges together and keep things stable in South Asia.
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs called the talks a step toward regional stability and mutual interests, showing that India and Russia are serious about working as a team for global peace.