'India-Israel connection written in blood, sacrifice': Modi in Knesset

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Israeli parliament, Knesset, the first time an Indian Prime Minister has spoken at this forum, on Wednesday. In his speech, PM Modi reiterated India's support for Israel in its fight against terrorism, saying New Delhi is with the country "in this moment and beyond." He drew a parallel between the 2023 Hamas attack that killed around 1,200 people and the 26/11 Mumbai attack, which claimed around 175 lives.

Modi 'India supports all efforts that contribute to durable peace' "No cause can justify the murder of civilians. India has also endured the pain of terrorism for a long time. We remember the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the innocent lives lost, including Israeli citizens," he said. "Terrorism aims to destabilize societies, to block development and to erode trust. Countering terrorism requires sustained and coordinated global action because terror anywhere threatens peace everywhere. That is why India supports all efforts that contribute to durable peace and regional stability."

Historical connection India's historical ties with Israel PM Modi also spoke about the deep-rooted ties between India and Israel, saying, "India's connection to this land (Israel) is also written in blood and sacrifice." He recalled how over 4,000 Indian soldiers sacrificed their lives during World War I in this region. The PM specifically mentioned the cavalry charge at Haifa in September 1918 as a significant chapter in military history.

Honor Modi conferred the 'Speaker of the Knesset Medal' Modi received a standing ovation after he concluded his speech at the Knesset. The Israeli Parliament then conferred the "Speaker of the Knesset Medal" upon Modi. This is the highest honor of the Knesset. The medal is being conferred in recognition of the PM's exceptional contribution to strengthening strategic relations between India and Israel.

Diplomatic visit India-Israel diplomatic relations PM Modi's visit comes at a time when West Asia is tense with the possibility of a US-Iran conflict and a fragile ceasefire in Gaza. India recognized Israel soon after its creation in 1948 but established full diplomatic relations only in 1992 with Palestinian President Yasser Arafat's approval. The military relationship has also evolved over the years, with India sourcing Israeli weapons during wars and strengthening ties through high-profile visits.