Can't end Russia-Ukraine war by cutting oil imports: S Jaishankar
What's the story
Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has defended the country's continued trade with Russia, even as Western nations push for sanctions over Moscow's actions in Ukraine. Speaking at a press conference in Kyiv, Jaishankar said cutting India's imports of Russian oil wouldn't end the conflict. "This conflict...will not be solved because somebody is buying or not buying oil or alumina or minerals or metals or fertilizer," he said after meeting Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.
Energy concerns
India has 1.4bn people to provide energy for, says Jaishankar
Jaishankar also stressed the difficulties of ensuring energy security for India's population of 1.4 billion.
He said both Ukraine and India's viewpoints on the matter should be respected.
"I think it's also important that all of you get the challenges of providing energy for 1.4 billion people at a time when the world energy situation is very, very difficult," he added.
Trade dynamics
US Senate passes bill allowing Trump to impose tariffs
India's imports of Russian oil have been a point of contention as Western nations push for sanctions against countries continuing to buy from Moscow.
The United States Senate recently passed a bill allowing President Donald Trump to impose tariffs on nations importing Russian energy.
Despite this, Russia remains India's largest crude supplier, with about one-third of its crude imports coming from there.
Mediation offer
India ready to help end Ukraine conflict, if required: Jaishankar
Jaishankar also expressed India's readiness to help end the Ukraine conflict, if required.
"If India can be of any help, in any manner, we are there," Jaishankar said, according to Reuters.
He said that attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea were discussed during his meeting with Sybiha.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked India for its support in ending what he termed an "unjust war."