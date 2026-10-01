India thanks Seychelles after 17 fishermen rescued from IFB Sajira
World
India gave a heartfelt shoutout to Seychelles after 17 Indian fishermen were rescued from their stranded boat, IFB Sajira, following an engine failure at sea.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the news and photos on X, showing real relief and gratitude.
Randhir Jaiswal underscores India Seychelles bond
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal thanked Seychelles for jumping in so quickly, saying it really shows the strong bond between the two countries.
This rescue did not just save lives: it was a reminder of how looking out for each other can make all the difference.