India, US and UAE hold Mumbai talks on oil security
India, the US and the U.A.E. just wrapped up important talks in Mumbai about how fighting in West Asia is putting global oil supplies at risk.
With leaders like External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the table, everyone's main focus was on keeping energy flowing smoothly, even as conflicts threaten key shipping routes.
Iran blockade and Saudi pipeline strike
Recent blockade by Iran at the Strait of Hormuz has already slowed down oil shipments, bad news for countries like India that rely on imports.
On top of that, attacks on Saudi Arabia, including a strike targeting the kingdom's East-West oil pipeline, are making things even trickier.
That's why these three major players are teaming up: to keep energy prices steady and make sure vital sea routes like Bab-el-Mandeb stay safe for everyone.