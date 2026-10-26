India, US issue advisories after Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia
World
With recent Houthi drone and missile attacks hitting Saudi Arabia, both India and the US have put out safety advisories for their citizens.
India is mainly helping Umrah pilgrims stuck due to canceled flights, with the Consulate's 24x7 Control Rooms in Jeddah and Makkah continuing to provide necessary assistance to sort out travel and visa issues.
US orders departures from Saudi Arabia
The US is ordering non-emergency US government employees and US government employee family members to leave Saudi Arabia, and telling US government employees working in Saudi Arabia to avoid going within 32km of the Yemen border.
Flights might be disrupted, so travelers are urged to double-check plans with airlines.
Emergency consular help is still available if needed.