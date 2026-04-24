Indian-American lawmakers slam Trump for amplifying racist comments about India

United States President Donald Trump has come under fire for reposting a transcript of conservative podcaster Michael Savage's show on Truth Social. In the show, Savage called India a "hellhole" and accused India, China, and other countries of exploiting America's birthright citizenship laws. The comments sparked outrage among Indian-American lawmakers, who slammed Trump for amplifying such racist rhetoric.

Lawmaker response Bera emphasizes immigrants' contributions to America Congressman Ami Bera called Trump's repost "offensive, ignorant, and beneath the dignity of the office he holds." Bera emphasized that immigrants have historically strengthened America. He said, "America has always been strengthened by generations of immigrants who come here, work hard, and contribute to our country." Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi also slammed Trump for amplifying Savage's comments. He said they insult millions of Indian Americans and undermine America's values of opportunity and innovation.

Immigration debate Podcast sparked controversy over Savage's views on birthright citizenship The controversy erupted after Trump shared Savage's podcast video and transcript. In the podcast, Savage suggested a national referendum on birthright citizenship and criticized the US Supreme Court's deliberations on the issue. Despite the backlash, the White House defended Trump's repost as an attempt to call out "the scam of unfettered birthright citizenship." The US Embassy in India later issued a statement clarifying that Trump views India as a "great" country with a "good friend of mine at the top."

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