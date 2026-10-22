Indian among 2 killed in attack on Saudi airport
What's the story
An attack on King Fahd International Airport in the eastern city of Dammam, Saudi Arabia, late Wednesday night killed two people, including an Indian national. The incident also left eight others injured, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said in a statement. Earlier in the day, two people were killed after air defenses intercepted a drone that was attempting to hit a facility at Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield, the Ministry of Energy also said.
Escalating conflict
Attack part of series of strikes by Yemen's Houthi rebels
The attack on Dammam airport is part of a series of intensified strikes by Yemen's Houthi rebels.
These attacks have mainly targeted Saudi oil and civilian infrastructure, forcing Riyadh to close its main airport and postpone a major investment conference.
In total, 22 people have been killed in attacks on Saudi airports this month alone, according to an AFP tally of official figures.
Oil threat
Houthis threaten oil shipments from Saudi Arabia
The Houthis have also declared a maritime blockade in the Red Sea, threatening oil shipments from Saudi Arabia.
This follows the collapse of a years-long truce in Yemen's civil war, where the Iran-backed group is fighting the government supported by a Saudi-led coalition.
They have since started attacking Saudi ships and oil facilities and called airline personnel, travelers, and energy workers to avoid specific targets.
Military response
Attacks disrupt air travel, forced organizers to postpone major events
In statements last week, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree named Aramco facilities in Dhahran, an Aramco refinery in Riyadh and King Khalid International Airport as potential targets.
The attacks have disrupted air travel and forced organizers to postpone major business events.
Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, and other carriers have suspended or canceled flights to Saudi cities.
The disruption has also hit Saudi's international business calendar, as the kingdom postponed its flagship Future Investment Initiative (FII) from October 26-29 to 2027.