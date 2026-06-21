UK detains Indian captain of sanctioned Russian oil tanker
What's the story
The United Kingdom has detained Ajay Pant, a 38-year-old Indian captain of the sanctioned Russian shadow-fleet oil tanker MV Smyrtos. The Cameroon-flagged vessel was intercepted by British armed forces while crossing the English Channel on its way from Russia to India. Pant was charged with breaching sanctions under Regulation 46Z9B of Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019.
Legal proceedings
Pant's case sent to crown court
Pant appeared via video link at Southampton magistrates' court from Bournemouth police station on June 16. His solicitor, James Diamond, argued in court that Pant was merely following orders from his corporation and is not to blame for the current situation. District judge David Robinson has sent the case to Bournemouth Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on July 16.
Government intervention
Uttarakhand government seeks help for Pant's release
The Uttarakhand government has sought help from the central government for Pant's release. Uttarakhand Home Secretary Shailesh Bagauli confirmed that they wrote to the Ministry of External Affairs seeking assistance. The Indian High Commission in the UK has been given consular access to Pant and is coordinating with British authorities on his behalf.
Family appeal
Pant's wife appeals for intervention
Pant's wife, Ritu, said she found out about her husband's arrest through British media reports. She appealed to the Indian government for intervention, citing concerns over her husband's safety in British custody. "We suspect that he would not be safe in the jail there," she said, as per The Times of India, urging for his safe return home.
Union criticism
FSUI slams detention of Indian seafarers
Manoj Yadav, general secretary of the Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI), slammed the detention of Indian seafarers in third countries over sanctions. He said sanctions are not related to seafarers and questioned why no objections were raised when they joined such vessels at seaports. The FSUI official stressed that if crew members board sanctioned ships, it isn't their fault.
Vessel journey
MV Smyrtos was headed to India with crude oil cargo
According to Lloyd's List, the MV Smyrtos had loaded 1,01,400 tons of Urals crude at Russia's Ust-Luga terminal on June 4. The tanker was headed to Sikka port in Gujarat. It had been flying the Cameroonian flag since December but was rendered stateless after Cameroon removed it from its registry due to EU diplomatic pressure.