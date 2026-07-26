Odesa port attack: 2 Indians's status awaited, search ops on
What's the story
A merchant vessel carrying four Indian nationals was struck at Ukraine's Port of Odesa on Saturday. The Indian Embassy in Kyiv confirmed that two crew members are safe while information about the other two is still awaited. The embassy is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with local authorities for search and rescue operations.
Embassy statement
Embassy issues statement, confirms presence of 4 Indians
The Indian mission said, "Embassy of India in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation following the incident involving MV AGN Ragnar, which was struck at the Port of Odesa on July 25."
It also confirmed that four Indian nationals were on board during the incident.
The embassy added that search and rescue operations are underway and it remains in touch with authorities to ascertain the status of missing crew members.
Security concerns
Odesa has been targeted by missile strikes
Odesa, Ukraine's main Black Sea port, has been frequently targeted by missile and drone strikes since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
The incident highlights the continued threat to commercial shipping in the Black Sea amid the ongoing conflict.
India has repeatedly advised its nationals against traveling to Ukraine due to security concerns and continues to provide consular assistance there.
Consular assistance
Indian Embassy shares emergency contact details
The Indian Embassy has also shared emergency contact details for any Indian nationals in need of consular assistance.
The helpline number is +380 93 355 9958, and the email addresses are cons.kyiv@mea.gov.in and cons1.kyiv@mea.gov.in.
This incident once again highlights the risks associated with shipping in the Black Sea amid ongoing hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.