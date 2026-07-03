Indian Embassy seeks probe into sailor's body organ removal
What's the story
The Indian Embassy in Venezuela has sought a thorough investigation into the alleged desecration of the body of Indian sailor Rakesh Chauhan. The embassy's intervention comes after allegations that several internal organs were removed before his body was repatriated to India. "The Embassy of India, Caracas, has sought a thorough investigation by Venezuelan authorities on the desecration and removal of organs," it said.
Twitter Post
Indian Embassy seeks thorough probe
The Embassy of India, Caracas has sought a thorough investigation by Venezuelan authorities on the desecration and removal of organs of the mortal remains of late Shri. Rakesh Chauhan. Mission has continued to pursue this matter with the concerned local authorities since the…— India in Venezuela (@IndiaVenezuela) July 2, 2026
Death allegations
Family alleges death under suspicious circumstances
Chauhan's family has alleged that he died under suspicious circumstances while working on a ship in Venezuela. His wife, Ranjana, accused the company of not providing any clear explanation about his death. "My husband had gone to work on a ship; he was murdered there, and his organs were removed," she said. The family decided to conduct a second post-mortem after receiving the body in India.
Post-mortem findings
Second post-mortem reveals missing organs
The second post-mortem reportedly found no internal organs in Chauhan's body. The Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) claimed that major organs, including the brain, heart, lungs, kidneys, liver, and stomach, were missing. The union has called for intervention from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Venezuela. It also alleged discrepancies in paperwork related to Chauhan's body repatriation.
Investigation demand
FSUI demands intervention from Indian authorities
Chauhan's father, Ramdev, demanded an unbiased investigation by the central and Uttar Pradesh governments. He also sought action against those responsible for his son's death. The FSUI has demanded accountability from Venezuelan authorities and immediate intervention from the Indian Embassy. They have also called for public disclosure of the complete post-mortem report and a thorough investigation into Chauhan's death circumstances.
Work
Chauhan was working as a fitter
Chauhan, a native of Lagda Bazar Tola in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, had gone to Venezuela in November 2025 as part of the crew of a merchant navy ship. "Rakesh was working as a fitter on an oil tanker,...He was sent by Xfinity maritime services company, Navi Mumbai-based company," Sushma, a senior manager from Xfinity maritime services, told ETV Bharat but refused to give details on what exactly transpired.