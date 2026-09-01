Air India crash forensic team in Nepal to ID victims

The Indian team, divided into six units, includes 10 experts from the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Gandhinagar and nine from the Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi.

The teams are working with Nepal Police's Central Forensic Science Laboratory and Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital's Forensics Department.

"The Indian team has been deployed to support Nepal in Disaster Victim Identification," Dr SO Junare, campus director of NFSU, was quoted as saying.