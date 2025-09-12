Karnataka man beheaded in US after argument over washing machine 

In a shocking incident, an Indian-origin man, working as a manager at a motel in Dallas , United States , was beheaded by another employee following an argument over a broken washing machine The victim, Chandra Nagamallaiah, from Karnataka, was allegedly attacked by Yordanis Cobos-Martinez on Wednesday after he told the latter not to use the broken washing machine. Per reports, Nagamallaiah had asked another employee to translate these instructions instead of speaking directly to Cobos-Martinez, which upset the latter.

Incident Wife and son were present Furious, the accused grabbed a machete and stabbed the 50-year-old many times. Nagamallaiah reportedly attempted to run toward the front office but was pursued by the accused. Seeing the commotion, Nagamallaiah's wife and 18-year-old son walked out of the front office, attempting to stop Cobos-Martinez, but he shoved them away. The accused then cut off the victim's head and kicked it. Viral videos show Cobos-Martinez picking up the head and taking it to the bin.

Consular support Indian consulate expresses condolences He was arrested as he was exiting the dumpster area, covered in blood and with the machete. The Indian Consulate has expressed its condolences over Nagamallaiah's "tragic" and "brutal" death at his workplace. They are in touch with the victim's family and providing all possible assistance. The accused, Cobos-Martinez, is currently in police custody after being charged with capital murder. He has a criminal history in Houston for auto theft and assault.