Lawrence Bishnoi-linked Indian man on FBI's wanted list
What's the story
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has placed an Indian national, identified as "No Name Given Kamal," on its wanted list. He is accused of being part of a transnational extortion network linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi organized crime group. A federal arrest warrant was issued for him on July 1 by the United States District Court for the Central District of California in Los Angeles.
Public appeal
FBI seeks public help in locating Kamal
The FBI's Los Angeles Field Office has sought public help in locating Kamal.
They have asked anyone with information to contact the nearest US embassy or consulate, or submit a tip through official channels.
This comes as US authorities intensify their crackdown on transnational criminal networks allegedly operating across India, the US, Canada, and Europe.
International expansion
Investigations into Lawrence Bishnoi crime group's international operations
US prosecutors allege that the Lawrence Bishnoi crime group has expanded its activities internationally.
The network is believed to be involved in extortion operations targeting business owners and individuals.
Investigators are looking into how these criminal groups coordinate activities in the United States from abroad.
The FBI's listing of Kamal comes amid "Operation Hard Ball," a massive joint international law enforcement effort.
Law enforcement operation
'Operation Hard Ball' and its implications
The operation is led by the FBI, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), and European authorities to target three major Punjab-linked crime syndicates.
It was revealed in July 2026 after US authorities unsealed three federal indictments charging 37 alleged operatives connected to these organizations.
The coordinated operation has resulted in 24 arrests across the US, Canada, and Europe, with seven other defendants already in custody.
Authorities also executed 50 federal search warrants during this time, including operations in California and Canada.