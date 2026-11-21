Indian gets 19-year sentence in US for Pannun murder plot
What's the story
Nikhil Gupta, a 55-year-old Indian national, has been sentenced to 19 years and seven months in prison by a court in the United States on Friday. The sentence was handed down after he pleaded guilty to a murder-for-hire conspiracy against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Khalistani extremist. Pannun is an Indian-origin lawyer with dual citizenship in the US and Canada. His organization, Sikhs for Justice, is banned by the Indian government.
Charges explained
Gupta charged with murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit money laundering
Gupta was charged with murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. The charges stemmed from his involvement in a plot to kill Pannun in New York City.
US District Judge Victor Marrero of the Southern District of New York pronounced the 235-month sentence after an 80-minute hearing on Friday.
Statements made
Gupta expresses regret
During the court proceedings, Pannun stated that he hasn't been able to practice law for over 1,200 days due to threats to his life.
Gupta also expressed regret for his involvement in the assassination plot against Pannun.
According to US prosecutors, Vikash Yadav, an Indian government employee, recruited Gupta to hire a hitman for Pannun's assassination.
Plot details
Vikash Yadav recruited Gupta
Yadav worked for India's Cabinet Secretariat and directed Gupta to contact a person he thought was a criminal associate, but who turned out to be a confidential source working with the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).
The source later introduced Gupta to a supposed hitman, who was in fact a DEA undercover officer.
Arrest details
Gupta was arrested in Prague, Yadav remains out of custody
Gupta was arrested in Prague, Czech Republic, on June 30, 2023, at the request of US authorities. He was then extradited to the United States in June 2024.
Yadav remains out of US custody.
India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed concern over the alleged involvement of an Indian official in the assassination plot.
Official response
MEA concerned over alleged involvement of Indian official
An inquiry committee was formed to investigate the allegations.
In January 2025, the Ministry of Home Affairs said the committee had recommended legal action against an unnamed individual with criminal links.
Pannun has also filed a civil lawsuit against Indian officials, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and former Research and Analysis Wing chief Samant Goel, which India has dismissed as baseless.