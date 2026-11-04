US midterm results: How are Indian-American candidates performing?
What's the story
The United States held its midterm elections on Tuesday, with all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 37 out of 100 Senate seats up for grabs. The elections also include gubernatorial races in 36 states. Among the candidates are several Indian-Americans, including Vivek Ramaswamy, Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal, Ami Bera and Suhas Subramanyam.
Election update
Ramaswamy trailing; Suhas Subramanyam re-elected
Republican Vivek Ramaswamy, son of Kerala immigrants, is currently trailing Democratic nominee Amy Acton by about 200,000 votes in the Ohio governor election.
Suhas Subramanyam, who served as an advisor to former US President Barack Obama, has been re-elected to the US House of Representatives from Virginia's 10th congressional district with over 61% votes.
He defeated Republican Dave Beckwith, who secured 36%.
Ongoing races
Pia Dandiya becomes 1st Indian-American Congress member from Florida
Democratic candidate Pia Dandiya has also won a seat in the US House of Representatives from Florida's 22nd Congressional District. She defeated Republican Casey Askar with 51.9% of the votes.
This victory makes her the first Indian-American to be elected to the US House of Representatives from Florida and only the 10th Indian-American in Congress.
Another Indian-American Democrat, Aruna Miller, has been re-elected as Maryland's lieutenant governor. She ran with Governor Wes Moore, who was also projected to be re-elected.
Other candidates
Other Indian-American candidates in fray
Meanwhile, Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna is seeking re-election from California's 17th Congressional District against Ritesh Tandon.
The trends are not in yet for the state.
Pramila Jayapal is also awaiting results from Washington's 7th Congressional District, where she faces Republican Nirav Sheth.
Democratic Congressman Ami Bera is contesting from California's 3rd Congressional District.
Pooja Sethi is running as a Democratic candidate for Texas House District 47. She is an attorney and former chief of staff in the Texas Legislature.
Mayoral race
Nithya Raman contesting for Los Angeles mayoral seat
Sandeep Srivastava is also contesting from Texas House District 66 against a five-term Republican incumbent. Amish Shah is running as a Democrat from Arizona's 1st Congressional District against Republican Jay Feely.
Nithya Raman, an urban planner and member of the Los Angeles City Council, is contesting for the city's mayoral seat.
If she wins, New York and Los Angeles would have Indian-origin mayors, with Zohran Mamdani already serving as New York's mayor.