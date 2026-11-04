US midterm results: How are Indian-American candidates performing? 

Democratic candidate Pia Dandiya has also won a seat in the US House of Representatives from Florida's 22nd Congressional District. She defeated Republican Casey Askar with 51.9% of the votes.

This victory makes her the first Indian-American to be elected to the US House of Representatives from Florida and only the 10th Indian-American in Congress.

Another Indian-American Democrat, Aruna Miller, has been re-elected as Maryland's lieutenant governor. She ran with Governor Wes Moore, who was also projected to be re-elected.