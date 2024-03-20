Next Article

Leo Varadkar made history as Ireland's first openly gay PM in 2017

Indian-origin Leo Varadkar to step down as Irish PM: Reports

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:56 pm Mar 20, 202405:56 pm

What's the story Leo Varadkar, the Indian-origin prime minister of Ireland, has declared his intention to resign from his position and as the leader of the ruling Fine Gael party. The government said that Varadkar would address the media soon. In 2017, Varadkar made history as Ireland's first openly gay PM and the youngest person to hold the office in the predominantly Catholic country.

Statement

Not the best person for the job anymore: Varadkar

"After seven years in office I don't feel I'm the best person for that job any more," Varadkar said Wednesday in an emotional speech, Bloomberg reported. "I am standing aside in the confidence that the party and country are in a good place," he added.

In 2022

Varadkar returned to power in 2022

His departure from the three-party coalition's leadership does not automatically lead to a general election, and a new Fine Gael leader could replace him. To recall, he returned to the premiership in 2022, leading a three-party coalition government. As Fine Gael's leader, Varadkar played a significant role in shaping Ireland's political landscape during his tenure.

Michael Martin's statement

Thank Varadkar sincerely, says Micheal Martin

As per the coalition agreement, it was decided that Varadkar and Micheal Martin would each hold the position of PM for two years. In 2020, Martin assumed the role of PM with Varadkar as his Deputy PM, they then switched positions in 2022. Speaking after Varadkar's resignation, Martin said, "I want to take the opportunity to thank him sincerely, we got on very well."