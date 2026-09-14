US: Indian-origin man listed as fugitive over $93M Medicare fraud
What's the story
The United States has placed Khadeer Khan Mohammed, an Indian-origin man, on its federal fugitive list. He is accused of defrauding the Medicare program to the tune of $93 million by submitting false claims for genetic tests. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) alleges that Mohammed submitted or directed others to submit claims that were not eligible for reimbursement and were not ordered by authorized medical providers.
Fraud details
Mohammed allegedly misused physicians' personal information
The HHS has also alleged that Mohammed's scheme involved the misuse of physicians' personal identifying information without their knowledge or consent.
Claims were submitted for genetic tests for beneficiaries with whom these doctors had no treatment relationship.
The tests were not ordered by the physicians and were not used in patient care.
Lab involvement
He owned a Texas-based lab
Mohammed owned American Premier Labs LLC in Richardson, Texas. Between August 2023 and October 2024, he allegedly submitted around $93 million in fraudulent Medicare claims through this laboratory.
The HHS said that Medicare paid at least $65 million on these claims, with about $13 million paid in a single 10-day period in 2023 alone.
Investigation progress
Authorities believe fugitive is in India
The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Dallas Field Office and the HHS Office of Inspector General are investigating the case. Prosecutors from the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas are handling it.
Authorities believe Mohammed may be in Hyderabad, India, and have seized nearly $6 million from bank accounts allegedly controlled by him.
Fugitive alert
HHS-OIG seeks public assistance in locating Mohammed
The HHS-OIG has released details about Mohammed's physical appearance and is seeking public assistance in locating him.
He was born on July 5, 1980, stands around five feet 10 inches tall, and weighs roughly 77kg.
The agency's fugitive hotline can be contacted at 888-476-4453 for any information regarding his whereabouts.